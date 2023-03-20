Dolphins Officially Exercise Tua Tagovailoa’s Fifth-Year Option

The Miami Dolphins announced Monday they have officially exercised the fifth-year option in QB Tua Tagovailoa‘s contract.

Miami had until May to make this decision but by announcing their intentions and following through early, they’re sending a clear signal that they view Tagovailoa as their unquestioned starter in 2023.

Tagovailoa will now make $23.171 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Last month, Tagovailoa officially cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and medical professionals believe he’ll be 100 percent healthy when the time comes to resume football activities.

Tagovailoa, 24, was selected with the No. 5 overall pick out of Alabama in 2020 by the Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $30,275,438 rookie contract with a $19,578,501 signing bonus. He’s set to earn a base salary of $1,010,000 in the final year of his deal before earning $23,171,000 under the fifth-year option.

In 2022, Tagovailoa appeared in 13 games for the Dolphins and completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 3,548 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions.