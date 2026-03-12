Dolphins Officially Re-Sign Three Players Including K Riley Patterson

The Miami Dolphins announced they have officially re-signed DL Matthew Butler, LB Willie Gay and K Riley Patterson.

Gay, 28, is a former second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State by the Chiefs. He played out a four-year, $5,271,046 rookie contract that included $2,853,081 guaranteed.

Gay signed on with the Saints to a one-year deal worth $3 million in 2024. He then caught on with the Dolphins on a one-year pact the following season.

In 2025, Gay appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 20 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and two pass deflections.