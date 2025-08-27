Dolphins Officially Sign CB Rasul Douglas, Make Corresponding Cut

The Miami Dolphins announced they have officially signed CB Rasul Douglas to the roster.

Roster Moves | We have signed CB Rasul Douglas and waived S Jordan Colbert. pic.twitter.com/3BIXxgFWQP — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 27, 2025

The corresponding move is waiving S Jordan Colbert. The former undrafted free agent last year is a strong candidate to return on the practice squad given the team held onto him through the initial cut to 53.

Douglas, 30, was a former third-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017. The Panthers claimed him off waivers from the Eagles in September of 2020.

Douglas played out the final year of his four-year, $3.17 million contract and made a base salary of $754,750 for the 2020 season with Carolina. He later signed a one-year, $990,000 deal with the Raiders, but Las Vegas released him during camp.

He quickly caught on with the Texans but was among their final roster cuts. The Cardinals signed him to their practice squad, and he was signed away by the Packers.

The Packers traded Douglas to the Bills on October 31st, 2023, in exchange for a third and a fifth-round draft pick. He played out the remainder of his deal with Buffalo.

In 2024, Douglas appeared in 15 games for the Bills, recording a total of 58 tackles, five tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and five pass deflections.