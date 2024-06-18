Dolphins Officially Sign DL Calais Campbell, Waive WR Matthew Sexton

The Miami Dolphins officially announced the signing of DL Calais Campbell on Tuesday.

To make room on the roster, the team waived WR Matthew Sexton.

Sexton, 26, went undrafted out of Eastern Michigan in 2020. He had a tryout with the Patriots but went unsigned. He spent some time in the Spring League before catching on with the Steelers in 2021.

Pittsburgh cut Sexton coming out of the preseason and he didn’t catch on with a team until landing a futures contract with the Chiefs in 2022. However, he spent the whole year on injured reserve and was cut in 2023.

After a stint in the XFL, Sexton had stints with the Falcons and Patriots on the practice squad. The Dolphins signed him to a futures contract for the 2024 season.

During his four-year college career, Sexton caught 100 passes for 1,335 yards and nine touchdowns in 43 career games. He also recorded six carries for 23 yards, added 26 total tackles, a forced fumble and three blocked punts on special teams and returned a punt 50 yards for a touchdown as a senior.

Campbell, 37, is a former second-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2008. He spent nine years in Arizona before signing a four-year, $60 million contract that included $30 million guaranteed with the Jaguars for the 2017 season.

The Jaguars traded Campbell to the Ravens, who later signed him to a two-year deal worth $27 million total with $20 million guaranteed. Campbell was undecided on returning for the 2022 season and wound up signing a two-year, $12.5 million deal with the Ravens in April of 2022.

However, the Ravens released him after one season and he later signed on with the Falcons on a one-year deal for the 2023 season.

In 2023, Campbell appeared in 17 games for the Falcons and recorded 56 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available Free Agents list.