Dolphins Officially Sign OT Brandon Shell To PS, Release DT Christopher Hinton

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Dolphins announced they have released DT Christopher Hinton from the practice squad. 

Brandon Shell

The move makes room for veteran OT Brandon Shell, who officially signed to the practice squad Monday. 

Miami’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. CB Kalon Barnes
  2. OT Larnel Coleman
  3. WR River Cracraft
  4. OL James Empey
  5. LB Cameron Goode
  6. LB Porter Gustin
  7. S Verone McKinley III
  8. WR Braylon Sanders
  9. DT Niles Scott
  10. DT Ben Stille
  11. RB ZaQuandre White
  12. WR Freddie Swain
  13. DT Josiah Bronson
  14. DE Big Kat Bryant
  15. T Kion Smith
  16. DB Chris Steele
  17. OT Brandon Shell

Shell, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jets back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.57 million contract with New York and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a two-year, $11 million contract with the Seahawks. 

Shell had been testing the free agent market again in 2022. 

In 2021, Shell appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks, making 10 starts for them at right tackle.

We had him included in our Top 100 – Available 2022 Free Agents list

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply