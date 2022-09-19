Dolphins Officially Sign OT Brandon Shell To PS, Release DT Christopher Hinton

The Dolphins announced they have released DT Christopher Hinton from the practice squad.

The move makes room for veteran OT Brandon Shell, who officially signed to the practice squad Monday.

Miami’s practice squad now includes:

CB Kalon Barnes OT Larnel Coleman WR River Cracraft OL James Empey LB Cameron Goode LB Porter Gustin S Verone McKinley III WR Braylon Sanders DT Niles Scott DT Ben Stille RB ZaQuandre White WR Freddie Swain DT Josiah Bronson DE Big Kat Bryant T Kion Smith DB Chris Steele OT Brandon Shell

Shell, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jets back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.57 million contract with New York and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a two-year, $11 million contract with the Seahawks.

Shell had been testing the free agent market again in 2022.

In 2021, Shell appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks, making 10 starts for them at right tackle.

