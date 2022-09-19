Dolphins Officially Sign OT Brandon Shell To PS, Release DT Christopher Hinton

The Dolphins announced they have released DT Christopher Hinton from the practice squad.
The move makes room for veteran OT Brandon Shell, who officially signed to the practice squad Monday.
Miami’s practice squad now includes:
- CB Kalon Barnes
- OT Larnel Coleman
- WR River Cracraft
- OL James Empey
- LB Cameron Goode
- LB Porter Gustin
- S Verone McKinley III
- WR Braylon Sanders
- DT Niles Scott
- DT Ben Stille
- RB ZaQuandre White
- WR Freddie Swain
- DT Josiah Bronson
- DE Big Kat Bryant
- T Kion Smith
- DB Chris Steele
- OT Brandon Shell
Shell, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jets back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.57 million contract with New York and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a two-year, $11 million contract with the Seahawks.
Shell had been testing the free agent market again in 2022.
In 2021, Shell appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks, making 10 starts for them at right tackle.
We had him included in our Top 100 – Available 2022 Free Agents list.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!