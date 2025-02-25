Dolphins Operating Under Assumption LT Terron Armstead Will Retire

Per Marcel Louis-Jacques, Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said the team is operating under the assumption that LT Terron Armstead will retire this offseason.

Armstead is still making his decision but the team cannot afford to bank on him returning and delay looking for replacements at a premium position.

Ian Rapoport added that Armstead has agreed to reduce his salary to the veteran minimum, giving the Dolphins room to make moves and allowing him more time to decide a course of action.

Armstead, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2013. He finished the final year of his five-year, $65 million contract and made a base salary of just over $1 million in 2021 following a restructuring.

He then tested the open market as a free agent in 2022 and signed a five-year deal worth $75 million with the Dolphins.

Armstead is slated to make base salaries of $13.3 million and $12.3 million over the next two seasons.

In 2024, Armstead appeared in and started 15 games for the Dolphins at left tackle.

We will have more news on Armstead as it becomes available.