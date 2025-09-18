Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross “Plans To Be Patient” With HC Mike McDaniel

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross doesn’t plan on replacing HC Mike McDaniel and is willing to be patient with him, despite the team’s slow start, according to Ian Rapoport.

McDaniel, 42, started his coaching career in 2005 as an intern with the Broncos. From 2006-2016, he had stints as an offensive assistant and WR coach for Houston, Washington, Cleveland and Atlanta before joining the 49ers as run game coordinator in 2017.

He remained in that position through 2020 and served as the team’s offensive coordinator in 2021. The Dolphins then hired him in 2022 and signed him to a four-year contract.

During his four seasons as Dolphins’ head coach, McDaniel has led the team to a record of 28-26 with two playoff appearances and no playoff wins.