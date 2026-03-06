Dolphins Parting Ways With FB Alec Ingold, K Jason Sanders

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Dolphins are parting ways with FB Alec Ingold, and he will be released as soon as Friday.

Garafolo adds the two sides had discussions about a new deal, but couldn’t come to an agreement.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dolphins are also expected to release K Jason Sanders. Schefter mentions Miami also tried to get a new deal done with Sanders, but will release him after failing to find a common ground.

According to Over The Cap, Miami can save $3.06 million by releasing Ingold before June 1st and another $3.9 million by releasing Sanders before June 1st.

Ingold, 29, went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft and later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Raiders worth $1.765 million and $10,000 guaranteed.

He was set to be a restricted free agent in 2022 when the Raiders declined to tender him. The Dolphins later signed him to a two-year contract worth up to $7.5 million in 2022.

Ingold re-signed a three-year extension with Miami before the 2023 season.

In 2025, Ingold appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and rushed for nine yards on two attempts to go along with eight receptions for 52 yards receiving.

Sanders, 30, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract when Miami signed him to a five-year, $22 million deal in 2021.

In 2024, Sanders appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and converted 37 of 41 field goal attempts (90.2 percent) to go along with 26 of 28 extra point tries (92.9 percent).