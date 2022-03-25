Dolphins Pick Up Over $11M Of Cap Room By Reworking Bryon Jones & Clayton Fejedelem’s Deals

The Miami Dolphins recently converted $13.255 million of CB Byron Jones’ base salary into a signing bonus, which created $10.604 million of available cap space, according to Field Yates.

The Dolphins also picked up another $750,000 of cap space by reworking the contract of S Clayton Fejedelem, per Yates.

This saves the Dolphins $11.354 million for the 2022 season.

Jones underwent surgery on a lingering left ankle injury and is expected to be out for two months.

Jones, 29, is a former first-round pick out of Connecticut by the Cowboys in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8.601 million rookie contract, but the Cowboys elected to pick up his fifth-year option in 2019 which cost them $6,266,000, and entered free agency the following offseason.

The Dolphins signed Jones to a five-year, $82.5 million contract that included $57 million guaranteed back in March of 2020. He’s entering the third year of his deal and set to earn a base salary of $14,375,000 in 2022.

In 2021, Jones appeared in 16 games and recorded 59 total tackles, no tackles for loss, no interceptions, one forced fumble, and 10 pass defenses.