Dolphins Place DT Raekwon Davis On IR

The Miami Dolphins announced they’ve placed DT Raekwon Davis on the injured reserve list.

Davis suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s game vs. Pittsburgh and will now miss at least three games.

Davis, 24, was originally drafted by the Dolphins in the second round of the 2020 draft. Davis initially signed a four-year $5.7 million rookie deal with Miami.

In 2020, Davis played in 16 games, recorded 40 tackles with one tackle-for-loss, and one quarterback hit.