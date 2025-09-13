Dolphins Place OL Austin Jackson On IR, Among Four Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced a series of roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Patriots.

The full list includes:

Dolphins signed CB Cornell Armstrong to their active roster.

to their active roster. Dolphins placed OL Austin Jackson on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Dolphins elevated K Riley Patterson and RB Jeff Wilson Jr. to their active roster.

Jackson, 26, was a two-year starter at USC and was a first-team All-Pac 12 selection before being selected with the No. 18 pick in the 2020 draft by the Dolphins.

He was in the final year of a four-year, $13,640,349 rookie contract that included a $7,480,254 signing bonus and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 after Miami declined his fifth-year option. However, he later agreed to a three-year, $36 million extension with the Dolphins.

In 2024, Jackson appeared in eight games with eight starts for the Dolphins. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 56 tackle out of 76 qualifying players.