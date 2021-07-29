Dolphins Place OL D.J. Fluker On IR, Sign G Ross Reynolds

The Miami Dolphins announced Thursday that they’ve placed OL D.J. Fluker on injured reserve and signed G Ross Reynolds to a contract.

Fluker, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $11,402,498 contract before the Chargers elected to pick up his fifth-year option worth $8.821 million for the 2017 season.

The Chargers released him and he later caught on with the Giants for the 2017 season. From there, he signed a one-year contract with the Seahawks in 2018 and returned to Seattle on a two-year deal before being released after 2019.

He later signed a one-year deal with the Ravens for the 2020 season before joining the Dolphins this past April.

In 2020, Fluker appeared in 16 games for the Ravens, making 8 starts for them at guard.