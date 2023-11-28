Dolphins Place OLB Jaelan Phillips On IR, Officially Sign OLB Jason Pierre-Paul

The Miami Dolphins announced they have officially placed OLB Jaelan Phillips on injured reserve, clearing the roster spot to sign OLB Jason Pierre-Paul off the Saints practice squad to their active roster.

Phillips tore his Achilles in Week 12 and will miss the rest of the season.

Phillips, 24, was a one-year starter at Miami, and was a second-team All ACC selection in 2020. The Dolphins drafted Phillips with pick No. 18 overall in the 2021 draft.

Phillips is in the third year of his four-year, $14,018,203 contract with the Dolphins that includes a $7,555,057 signing bonus. The Dolphins will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2023, Phillips appeared in eight games for the Dolphins and recorded 43 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, one interception and two pass defenses.

Pierre-Paul, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2010. He played out his rookie contract with New York before agreeing to a four-year, $62 million contract that included $40 million guaranteed.

The Giants later traded Pierre-Paul to the Buccaneers in 2018 for third- and fourth-round picks. Pierre-Paul stood to make base salaries of $13,250,000 (2019) and $11,250,000 (2020) over the remainder of the contract when he agreed to a restructured contract that made 2019 the final year of his deal.

Pierre-Paul returned to the Buccaneers on a two-year, $27 million deal in 2020. He played out that deal and later caught on with the Ravens during the 2022 season.

The Saints signed Pierre-Paul to their practice squad in November.

In 2022, Pierre-Paul appeared in 14 games for the Ravens and recorded 26 total tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, one interception and five pass defenses.