Dolphins Placed Two On IR Among Other Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced they have placed LBs Grayson Murphy and Cam Brown on injured reserve, among other moves.

The Dolphins also signed LBs David Anenih and Wyatt Ray while activating OLB Jaelan Phillips from the active/PUP list.

Brown, 26, was drafted by the Giants in the sixth round out of Penn State in 2020. He finished out a four-year, $3.295 million rookie deal that included a $198,364 signing bonus.

The Dolphins signed Brown to a one-year contract this offseason.

In 2023, Brown appeared in 16 games for the Giants and recorded eight total tackles and one forced fumble.