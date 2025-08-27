Dolphins Placing CB Cam Smith On NFI List, Re-Signing OT Kendall Lamm

Marcel Louis-Jacques reports that the Dolphins are placing CB Cam Smith on the non-football injury list, per GM Chris Grier.

Barry Jackson mentions that the team is also re-signing veteran OT Kendall Lamm.

Smith, 24, was a three-year starter at South Carolina. The Dolphins drafted him in the second round with the No. 51 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He is in the third year of a four-year, $7,028,424 rookie contract that includes a $2,111,581 signing bonus.

During his four-year college career, Smith appeared in 33 games and made 19 starts. He recorded 91 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, six interceptions, and 24 pass deflections.

In 2024, Smith appeared in six games for Miami and recorded 16 total tackles.