Dolphins Placing LT Terron Armstead On Injured Reserve

The Miami Dolphins are placing LT Terron Armstead on injured reserve with a knee injury, according to Tom Pelissero.

Armstead will miss at least the next four games while on injured reserve before the team can designate him to return.

Pelissero adds that the team does not believe the injury to be season-ending

Armstead, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2013. He just finished the final year of his five-year, $65 million contract and made a base salary of just over $1 million in 2021 following a restructuring.

He then tested the open market as a free agent in 2022 and signed a five-year deal worth $75 million with the Dolphins.

In 2023, Armstead has appeared in two games for the Dolphins and made two starts at left tackle.