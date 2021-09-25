Dolphins Placing QB Tua Tagovailoa On IR, Will Miss Three Games

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Dolphins are placing QB Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve Saturday, which means he will miss at least the next three games for Miami.

The Dolphins will turn to Jacoby Brissett at quarterback in his place.

Tagovailoa had already been ruled out for Week 3 due to the broken ribs he suffered last week.

Tagovailoa, 23, was selected with the No. 5 overall pick out of Alabama in 2020 by the Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $30,275,438 rookie contract that included a $19,578,501 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Dolphins to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2021, Tagovailoa has started two games and completed 17-31 pass attempts (54.8 percent) for 215 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He’s also rushed for a touchdown.