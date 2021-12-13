Dolphins Placing RB Phillip Lindsay On COVID-19 List

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Dolphins RB Phillip Lindsay tested positive for COVID-19.

Miami has now placed their top-three running backs including Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed on the COVID-19 list. The good news is that all three players are vaccinated and haven’t been ruled out for Week 15’s game against the Jets.

The Dolphins could elevate Duke Johnson and Gerrid Doaks to their active roster this week to bolster their depth.

Lindsay, 27, wound up signing on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

Lindsay was set to be a restricted free agent in 2021, and after initially tendering him the Broncos later rescinded the offer to allow him to test free agency. The Texans signed him to a one-year deal worth $3.25 million this past March.

Houston waived Lindsay last month and he was later claimed by the Dolphins.

In 2021, Lindsay has appeared in 11 games and rushed for 172 yards on 62 carries (2.8 YPC) to go along with three receptions on four targets for 37 yards receiving and two total touchdowns.