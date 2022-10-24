Dolphins Placing S Brandon Jones On IR

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel announced Monday that S Brandon Jones is going to be placed on injured reserve.

McDaniel didn’t rule out Jones returning this year, but it also doesn’t sound likely, per Adam Beasley.

Jones, 24, is a former third-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2020. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year rookie contract and set to earn base salaries of $1 million and $1.3 million over the next two years.

In 2022, Jones has appeared in seven games for the Dolphins and recorded 49 tackles, a forced fumble and two pass defenses.