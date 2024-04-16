Dolphins Plan To Pick Up Options For WR Jaylen Waddle & LB Jaelan Phillips

According to Barry Jackson, Dolphins GM Chris Grier plans to pick up the fifth-year option on WR Jaylen Waddle and LB Jaelan Phillips before the deadline on May 2nd.

Waddle, 25, was a part-time starter at Alabama. He was a first-team All-American as a sophomore before suffering an ankle injury that cost him a good portion of the 2020 season. The Dolphins drafted Waddle with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Waddle signed a four-year, $27,085,991 contract with the Dolphins that includes a $17,058,902 signing bonus. The Dolphins will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2023, Waddle appeared in 14 games and recorded 72 receptions for 1,014 yards (14.1 YPC) and four touchdowns.

Phillips, 24, was a one-year starter at Miami and was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2020. The Dolphins drafted Phillips with pick No. 18 overall in the 2021 draft.

Phillips is in the final year of his four-year, $14,018,203 contract with the Dolphins that includes a $7,555,057 signing bonus. The Dolphins will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2023, Phillips appeared in eight games for the Dolphins and recorded 43 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, one interception and two pass defenses.

We will have more news on Waddle and Phillips as it becomes available.