Dolphins Put In Four More GM Interview Requests

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Dolphins requested an interview with Eagles assistant GM Alec Halaby for its GM vacancy.

Pelissero adds the Dolphins also requested GM interviews with 49ers VP of Player Personnel Tariq Ahmad and 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams.

Per Ian Rapoport, Miami also requested a GM interview with Rams assistant GM John McKay. It was previously reported that they also requested an interview with Packers exec Jon-Eric Sullivan as well.

Halaby has spent 18 years with the Eagles, starting as an intern with their football operations in 2007 and 2009 before becoming a player personnel analyst with the team from 2010-2011. He then served as a special assistant to the general manager from 2012-2015.

In 2016, Halaby was promoted to vice president of football operations and strategy and stayed in that role through 2021. He was named assistant GM in 2022 and has worked directly under GM Howie Roseman for the last four seasons.

