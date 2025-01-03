Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Unlikely To Play In Week 18

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said QB Tua Tagovailoa is “unlikely” to play in Week 18’s season-finale against the Jets, per Marcel Louis-Jacques.
Louis-Jacques notes Tyler Huntley is now in line to start his second consecutive game after Tagovailoa also missed Week 17 due to a hip injury.
McDaniel mentioned they are still receiving information to determine when it’s “safe” for Tagovailoa to continue playing and his hip injury isn’t a bone issue or a bruise, per Louis-Jacques.
Tagovailoa, 26, was selected with the No. 5 overall pick out of Alabama in 2020 by the Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $30,275,438 rookie contract with a $19,578,501 signing bonus. He earned a base salary of $1,010,000 in the final year of his deal.
The Dolphins picked up Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option worth $23,171,000 for the 2024 season.
From there, the team re-signed him to a four-year deal worth up to $212 million this offseason that included $167 million guaranteed.
In 2024, Tagovailoa has appeared in 11 games for the Dolphins and completed 72.9 percent of his passes for 2.867 yards, 19 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
