Dolphins Re-Sign CB Parry Nickerson To Practice Squad

The Miami Dolphins announced they have re-signed CB Parry Nickerson to the practice squad.

In a corresponding move, the team cut CB Mark Milton from the unit.

Miami’s practice squad now includes:

DB Ethan Bonner WR Tanner Conner LB Alexander Johnson WR Braylon Sanders C Alama Uluave TE Nick Bowers G Chasen Hines NT Rashard Lawrence WR Raleigh Webb DT Byron Cowart DB Verone McKinley OT Ryan Hayes WR Freddie Swain RB Jake Funk LB Quinton Bell CB Parry Nickerson

Nickerson, 29, is a former sixth-round pick by the Jets in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Tulane. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2,637,480 rookie contract when the Jets traded him to the Seahawks for a conditional 2020 seventh-round draft pick coming out of the preseason.

Seattle waived Nickerson and he later signed on to the Jaguars’ practice squad before being promoted to the active roster. The Packers signed him to their taxi squad in 2020 before promoting him to the active roster.

From there, Nickerson signed with the Vikings in March of 2021 after becoming a free agent. He spent time on and off the Vikings’ active roster before being released from their practice squad. He returned to Minnesota’s practice squad in 2022.

Nickerson caught on with the Dolphins in August and has bounced back and forth between the roster and practice squad this season.

In 2023, Nickerson has appeared in five games for the Dolphins and recorded five total tackles and no interceptions.