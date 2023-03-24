Dolphins Re-Sign DB Justin Bethel

The Miami Dolphins announced Friday that they’ve re-signed special teams/DB Justin Bethel.

Bethel, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract before signing a four-year, $15.66 million contract that included $9 million guaranteed with Arizona back in 2015.

Bethel was set to make base salaries of $4.5 million and $5 million over the final two years of the agreement when he agreed to a restructured contract that allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent in 2018.

Bethel had brief stints with the Falcons and Ravens before signing on with the Patriots in 2019 and re-signed to a three-year deal in 2020. However, he was among New England’s final roster last year and later signed on with the Dolphins.

In 2022, Bethel appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 22 tackles, an interception and four pass defenses.