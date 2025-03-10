Dolphins Re-Sign DT Matt Dickerson

The Miami Dolphins announced they have re-signed DT Matt Dickerson.

Dickerson, 29, wound up going undrafted out of UCLA in 2018. He later signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Titans.

Dickerson was waived during the 2019 season but was quickly re-signed. The Titans declined to tender him an offer as a restricted free agent and he then signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract with the Raiders, yet never played for the team and was let go.

He was briefly with the Falcons for the 2022 season before joining the Chiefs for 2023. Kansas City re-signed him to a futures contract following the season but released him at the end of training camp.

Dickerson signed with the Dolphins’ practice squad after and was later signed to the active roster in December.

In 2024, Dickerson appeared in four games for the Dolphins.