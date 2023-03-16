Dolphins Re-Sign FB John Lovett

JLSports3 announced their client, FB John Lovett, has signed a contract with the Miami Dolphins on Thursday.

Congratulations to client John Lovett on re-signing with the @MiamiDolphins 🐬 — JL Sports (@JLSports3) March 16, 2023

Lovett, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Princeton back in April. He later signed a three-year, $2.25 million contract with the Chiefs, but was waived coming out of training camp.

The Packers claimed Lovett off of waivers and he was on and off of their practice squad in 2020 and was waived with an injury designation. He caught on with the Dolphins last year.

In 2020, Lovett appeared in eight games for the Packers and caught three passes for six yards receiving and no touchdowns.