Dolphins Re-Sign LBs Coach Joe Barry To Multi-Year Contract

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Dolphins have re-signed LBs coach Joe Barry to a multi-year contract.

Barry has been with Miami since 2024 and will remain on the staff under new HC Jeff Hafley and DC Sean Duggan.

Barry, 55, began his NFL coaching career with the 49ers back in 2000 as their quality control coordinator. Later caught on with the Buccaneers and served as their linebackers coach before he was hired to be the Lions’ defensive coordinator in 2007.

Barry returned to Tampa Bay for one season before he was hired by the Chargers as their linebackers coach. After four years in San Diego, Barry landed Washington’s defensive coordinator job but was unfortunately fired back in 2017.

The Rams later signed Barry as their assistant HC/LBs coach. He was hired away by the Packers in 2021 to be their defensive coordinator but was fired after three years and joined the Dolphins as LBs coach/run game coordinator ahead of the 2024 season.

In 2023, the Packers ranked No. 10 in scoring defense and No. 17 in total defense, including No. 9 against the pass and No. 28 against the run.