Dolphins Re-Sign LS Blake Ferguson, Place S Patrick McMorris On IR

The Miami Dolphins announced they have re-signed LS Blake Ferguson to the roster. 

In a corresponding move, the team placed S Patrick McMorris on injured reserve. 

Ferguson, 27, was drafted by the Dolphins in the sixth round out of LSU. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $190,448 when Miami signed him to a three-year extension.

In 2023, Ferguson appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins.

