Dolphins Re-Sign LS Blake Ferguson, Place S Patrick McMorris On IR

The Miami Dolphins announced they have re-signed LS Blake Ferguson to the roster.

Roster Moves | We have signed LS Blake Ferguson and placed S Patrick McMorris on the reserve/injured list. pic.twitter.com/g9Mm59Katr — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 29, 2024

In a corresponding move, the team placed S Patrick McMorris on injured reserve.

Ferguson, 27, was drafted by the Dolphins in the sixth round out of LSU. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $190,448 when Miami signed him to a three-year extension.

In 2023, Ferguson appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins.