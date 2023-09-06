Dolphins Re-Sign LS Blake Ferguson To A Contract Extension Through 2026

By
Tony Williams
-

The Miami Dolphins have announced that they’ve re-signed LS Blake Ferguson to a contract extension through 2026.

Ferguson, 26, was drafted by the Dolphins in the sixth round out of LSU. He’s entering the final year of a a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $190,448.

In 2022, Ferguson appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins.

For his three-year career, he’s appeared in 50 total games.

