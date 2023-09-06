Dolphins Re-Sign LS Blake Ferguson To A Contract Extension Through 2026

The Miami Dolphins have announced that they’ve re-signed LS Blake Ferguson to a contract extension through 2026.
Your favorite long snapper is here to stay!
We have signed Blake Ferguson to a contract extension through the 2026 season. pic.twitter.com/LFafCUyKtU
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 6, 2023
Ferguson, 26, was drafted by the Dolphins in the sixth round out of LSU. He’s entering the final year of a a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $190,448.
In 2022, Ferguson appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins.
For his three-year career, he’s appeared in 50 total games.
