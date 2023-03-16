Dolphins Re-Sign OL Geron Christian To One-Year, $1.08M Deal

The Miami Dolphins have re-signed OL Geron Christian to a one-year, $1.08 million contract that includes $200,000 guaranteed, according to Aaron Wilson.

Christian, 26, was selected by Washington in the third round out of Louisville in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,428,992 contract that included a $968,992 signing bonus.

Christian was waived by Washington and claimed by the Texans during the 2021 NFL season. From there he signed on with the Chiefs last year, but was waived and later claimed by the Dolphins where he finished out the year.

In 2022, Christian appeared in 10 games for the Chiefs, but did not make a start.