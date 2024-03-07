Dolphins Re-Signing CB Elijah Campbell

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Dolphins are re-signing DB Elijah Campbell to a one-year contract.

Campbell was in line to be a restricted free agent this offseason, but Pelissero mentions that this will be a straight one-year deal and not a restricted tender.

Campbell, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Northern Iowa back in 2018. He signed a three-year, rookie contract with the Browns, but was later waived coming out of the preseason.

Campbell later signed with the Jets practice squad and was promoted to the active roster in 2020, before being claimed by the Dolphins off of waivers in 2021. He returned to Miami on an exclusive rights contract last year.

In 2023, Campbell appeared in 15 games for the Dolphins and made one start while recording 15 tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass defense.