Dolphins Re-Signing LB Duke Riley To One-Year, $3M Deal

Adam Schefter reports that LB Duke Riley is re-signing with the Dolphins on a one-year, $3 million contract.

Riley, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Falcons back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3.51 million rookie contract when Atlanta traded him to the Eagles in exchange for S Johnathan Cyprien back in 2019.

Riley made a base salary of $825,000 and was testing the free-agent market when he signed with the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

In 2021, Riley appeared in 16 games and recorded 26 total tackles.