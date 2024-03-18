Dolphins Re-Signing OL Isaiah Wynn

According to Adam Schefter, the Dolphins are re-signing OL Isaiah Wynn.

He gives Miami some valuable versatility up front with his ability to play left guard or left tackle.

His first season in Miami was unfortunately cut short due to an injury but he has a bigger opportunity to start in Year 2.

Wynn, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Patriots out of Georgia back in 2018. He played out his four-year, $11,577,192 contract that included a $6,499,776 signing bonus.

The Patriots picked up the fifth-year option on Wynn’s deal that paid him a salary of $10.413 million for the 2022 season. He was testing the free agent market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins.

In 2023, Wynn appeared in seven games for the Dolphins and made seven starts for them.