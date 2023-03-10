Dolphins Re-Signing RB Salvon Ahmed

Jordan Schultz reports that the Dolphins are re-signing RB Salvon Ahmed to an undisclosed contract.

Ahmed was in line to be a restricted free agent this offseason.

Ahmed, 24, was a one-year starter at Washington and an honorable mention All-Pac 12 selection in 2019. He signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in May before being released during camp.

He later re-joined the team’s practice squad but was waived before being claimed by the Dolphins in 2020. The Dolphins brought him back last year on an exclusive rights deal.

In 2022, Ahmed appeared in 12 games for the Dolphins, rushing for 64 yards on 12 carries (5.3 YPC) to go along with one reception for eight yards receiving and a touchdown.