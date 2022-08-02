Dolphins Release DL Adam Butler

The Miami Dolphins announced Tuesday that they’ve released DL Adam Butler with a failed physical designation.

We have released/failed physical defensive lineman Adam Butler. pic.twitter.com/TGNIYWQ9E3 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 2, 2022

Butler, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Vanderbilt back in 2017. He later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Patriots and returned to New England on a one-year restricted deal worth $3.27 million for the 2020 season.

From there, Butler signed a two-year contract with the Dolphins last year.

In 2021, Butler appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 17 tackles, two sacks and three pass deflections.