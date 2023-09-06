Dolphins Release TE Eric Saubert From Injured Reserve

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Dolphins have released TE Eric Saubert from injured reserve with a settlement.

Saubert, 29, was drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 draft by the Atlanta Falcons. After two seasons in Atlanta, Saubert was traded to the Patriots, but New England waived him just two weeks later.

Saubert signed with the Raiders practice squad before the 2019 season, then moved on to the Bears’ active roster in November 2019. The Bears waived him in September 2020, and Saubert signed with the Jaguars practice squad two days later.

Jacksonville declined to tender Saubert a qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent. From there, he signed two consecutive one-year deals with the Broncos.

Miami signed Saubert to a contract this offseason but he landed on injured reserve during camp.

In 2022, Saubert appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and recorded 15 receptions for 148 yards (9.9 YPC) and one touchdown.