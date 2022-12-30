Dolphins Release WR DaeSean Hamilton From PS, Sign WR Calvin Jackson

The Miami Dolphins have signed WR Calvin Jackson to their practice squad and released WR DaeSean Hamilton from the unit on Friday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Here’s the Dolphins updated practice squad:

Hamilton, 27, was drafted by the Broncos in the fourth round out of Penn State in 2018. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3.1 million rookie contract before being released.

He signed a one-year deal with the Texans earlier this offseason before being released with an injury designation. The Dolphins signed Hamilton to their practice squad a few weeks ago.

In 2020, Hamilton appeared in all 16 games for the Broncos and caught 23 passes for 293 yards and two touchdowns.