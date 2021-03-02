Dolphins Plan To Release LB Kyle Van Noy If No Trade Partner Surfaces

Ian Rapoport says actually not to expect LB Kyle Van Noy to be released today, as Miami plans to shop Van Noy to try and get something for him before outright releasing him.

Rapoport says one way or another, the Dolphins are moving on from Van Noy, it just remains to be seen if anyone else has interest in taking on his contract.

According to Mike Garafolo, the Dolphins have told LB Kyle Van Noy he will be released.

It’s a surprising cut, including to Van Noy, who gave a statement to Garafolo upon hearing the news.

Statement from Kyle Van Noy following his being informed by the #Dolphins he’ll be released. pic.twitter.com/MrQhrLrSBc — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 2, 2021

It was reported earlier by ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe that this was a course of action Miami was considering.

Wolfe says cutting Van Noy, who was one of Miami’s premier free-agent additions just last offseason, would save the Dolphins $9.75 million in cap space.

He adds Dolphins LB Andrew Van Ginkel would step into a larger role to replace Van Noy.

According to Over The Cap, releasing Van Noy creates $4.125 million in dead money for the Dolphins.

Van Noy, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5.1 million contract when the Lions traded Van Noy midseason to the Patriots for a sixth-round pick in 2016.

Van Noy later signed a two-year extension with the Patriots. After finishing out that contract, he agreed to a four-year, $51 million contract with the Dolphins in 2020.

In 2020, Van Noy appeared in 14 games for the Dolphins and recorded 69 tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles, two recoveries and six pass defenses. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 26 linebacker out of 83 qualifying players.