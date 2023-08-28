Dolphins Releasing OLB Malik Reed

According to Adam Schefter, the Dolphins are releasing OLB Malik Reed as part of their roster cuts.

Reed has a decent track record of production as a backup edge rusher, so this move is a little bit of a surprise.

Reed, 27, wound up signing with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Nevada in 2019. He signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract.

Reed was scheduled to be a restricted free agent when Denver tendered him at the original round level worth $2.4 million. He was then traded to the Steelers, with the Broncos getting a sixth-round pick in 2023 from the Steelers and swapping a seventh.

As an unrestricted free agent, Reed signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins for the 2023 season.

In 2022, Reed appeared in 14 games for the Steelers, recording 25 tackles and a sack.