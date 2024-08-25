Dolphins Releasing QB Mike White

According to Adam Schefter, the Dolphins are releasing veteran QB Mike White.

He had been competing with QB Skylar Thompson to be the primary backup in Miami, but this is a clear indicator of how that competition has resolved itself.

Cutting White creates $3.5 million in additional cap space for the Dolphins.

White, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Dallas, but was waived coming out of the preseason in 2019.

White signed on to the Jets’ practice squad soon after and has been on and off of their roster ever since. He re-signed with the Jets as a restricted free agent in 2022 on the original-round tender worth $2.54 million.

As an unrestricted free agent in 2023, White signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Dolphins. He was entering the second year of that deal and owed a $3.5 million base salary for 2024.

In 2023, White appeared in six games for the Dolphins and completed five of his six passing attempts for 74 yards, one touchdown and one interception.