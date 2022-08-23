Dolphins Releasing S Sheldrick Redwine

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the Dolphins are waiving S Sheldrick Redwine as they continue to cut their rosters down.

The Dolphins recently declined to tender Redwine a contract but there was clearly mutual interest to return. He then re-signed a one-year deal with the team.

Redwine, 25, was originally drafted in the fourth round by the Cleveland Browns in 2019, signing a four-year, $3.2 million deal with the team. After two years, the Browns waived Redwine during final roster cuts.

Redwine caught on with the Jets before the season began, and he played in the Jets’ first game before being waived. He later signed on to the Jets’ practice squad and later caught on with the Panthers’ practice squad. The Dolphins were the most recent team to sign him to their active roster in 2021.

In 2021, Redwine appeared in six games for the Jets and Dolphins, and recorded eight total tackles.