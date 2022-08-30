Dolphins Releasing WR Lynn Bowden

Adam Schefter reports that the Miami Dolphins are releasing WR Lynn Bowden as they continue their roster cuts.

Bowden, 24, was a two-year starter at Kentucky and earned first-team All-American honors as a senior. The Raiders selected him with the No. 80 pick in the third round of the 2020 draft.

Bowden signed a four-year, $4,709,416 rookie contract with the Raiders that includes a $985,031 signing bonus before being traded to the Dolphins before the start of the season.

In 2020, Bowden appeared in 10 games for the Dolphins and rushed for 32 yards on nine carries (3.2 YPC) and caught 28 passes for 211 yards receiving and no touchdowns.