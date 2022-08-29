Dolphins Releasing WR Mohamed Sanu

According to Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins are releasing veteran WR Mohamed Sanu.

He’s familiar with new HC Mike McDaniel‘s scheme, so it’ll be interesting to see if he sticks around on the practice squad later this week.

Sanu, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Bengals back in 2012. He spent four years in Cincinnati before signing a five-year, $32.5 million contract that included $14 million guaranteed with the Falcons in 2016.

The Falcons traded Sanu to the Patriots for a second-round pick before last year’s deadline. Sanu was set to make a base salary of $6.5 million in 2020 when New England cut him.

He later signed a one-year deal with the 49ers but was eventually released and finished out the 2020 season with the Lions. Sanu returned to the 49ers last March and spent the 2021 season bouncing on and off their roster.

In 2021, Sanu appeared in eight games for the 49ers and caught 15 passes for 177 yards receiving and no touchdowns.