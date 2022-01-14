Dolphins Request Interview With Rams RBs Coach Thomas Brown For HC Job

According to Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins have requested to interview Rams RBs coach Thomas Brown for their head coaching vacancy.

The full list of Miami’s candidates includes:

Bills OC Brian Daboll (Requested)

49ers OC Mike McDaniel (Requested)



Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested)



Cardinals DC Vance Joseph (Requested)



Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Requested)



Bills DC Leslie Frazier (Requested)



Rams RBs coach/assistant HC Thomas Brown (Requested)

Brown, 35, is a former NFL running back and played for the Falcons and Browns during his career. His coaching career began in 2011 as Georgia’s strength and conditioning coach and became the running backs coach for Chattanooga, Marshall, Wisconsin, and Georgia before becoming Miami’s offensive coordinator from 2016-2018.

After one season as South Carolina’s running backs coach and was hired by the Rams in 2020.

In 2021, the Rams’ offense ranked No. 9 in total yards, No. 5 in passing yards, No. 25 in rushing yards, and No. 8 in total points.