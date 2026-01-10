Dolphins Requested Interview With Klint Kubiak For HC

Tom Pelissero reports that the Dolphins have requested an interview with Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak for their head coaching vacancy and are expected to speak with him today.

Here is a current look at the known candidates linked to the Dolphins:

Former Ravens HC John Harbaugh

Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Requested)

Miami recently fired Mike McDaniel and has expressed interest in former Ravens HC John Harbaugh as well. Kubiak is in high demand this year with six HC interview requests so far.

Kubiak, 38, played four years of college football at Colorado State before entering the coaching ranks in 2010 at Texas A&M as a quality control coach. He joined the Vikings in 2013 as an assistant WR coach, spent a year at Kansas as its WR coach, and joined the Broncos in 2016 as an offensive assistant.

Kubiak joined his father, Gary Kubiak, with the Vikings in 2019 as Minnesota’s QB coach and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2021. He was not retained when the team fired HC Mike Zimmer and returned to the Broncos as their QB coach.

From there, the 49ers hired Kubiak last offseason as their passing game coordinator. He joined the Saints as their offensive coordinator in February 2024 and was hired as the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator for the 2025 season.

In 2025, the Seahawks’ offense ranked No. 8 in yards, No. 3 in points scored, No. 10 in rushing yards, and No. 8 in passing yards.

