Dolphins Restructure LB Jerome Baker’s Deal For $2.5M In Cap Space

According to Field Yates, the Miami Dolphins have restructured LB Jerome Baker‘s deal to add about $2.5 million in cap space.

Yates says the move was necessary to accommodate Miami’s trade deadline acquisitions.

Baker, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,809,200 contract and set to make a base salary of $2,433,000 for the 2021 season when he signed a three-year, $39 million extension with Miami.

He’s due base salaries of $6.6 million, $8.4 million and $10.8 million over the life of the deal.

In 2022, Baker has appeared in eight games for the Dolphins and recorded 43 total tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and two passes defended.