Dolphins Scheduling Interviews With Four Finalists For GM Job

The Miami Dolphins are scheduled to host four finalists for an in-person interview this week for their general manager position, according to Tom Pelissero.

The four finalists for the Dolphins’ GM vacancy include:

Finalists:

Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan

Dolphins interim GM Champ Kelly

49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams

Chargers assistant GM Chad Alexander

Candidates:

(Requested) Eagles assistant GM Alec Halaby (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers VP of Player Personnel GM Tariq Ahmad (Requested)

(Requested) Rams assistant GM John McKay (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers assistant GM RJ Gillen (Requested)

Alexander started his executive career with the Ravens as a Player Personnel Assistant back in 1999. He held that role until 2003 before being promoted to Area Scout. From there, he held the role of Assistant Director of Player Personnel until 2019.

The Jets hired him as Director of Player Personnel in 2019 and was there until last offseason when he accepted a role as Assistant General Manager for the Chargers.

Kelly, 46, began working for the Broncos as a regional college scout in 2007 and eventually worked his way up to assistant director of pro personnel in 2011. He left the Broncos to join the Bears as their director of pro scouting in 2015.

The Raiders hired Kelly as their assistant GM in 2022 and promoted him to interim GM following the decision to fire Dave Ziegler. The two sides elected to mutually part ways and the Dolphins hired him in 2025.

Williams has been a member of the 49ers’ front office for nearly 15 years after graduating from Columbia. He was hired as a scouting assistant in 2011 and bounced around as an area scout until being promoted to National Scout in 2022.

San Francisco named him Director of Scouting and Football Operations in 2024.

Sullivan was a finalist for the Jaguars’ GM job last offseason and also received interest from the Raiders and Jets.

Sullivan, 48, worked his way up the ranks at the Packers after originally being a scouting intern in 2003. He worked his way up to being a scout for Green Bay from 2008-2015 and was named director of college scouting in 2016.

The Packers hired him as their co-director of player personnel in 2018 and promoted him to vice president of player personnel in 2022.