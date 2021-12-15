Dolphins Sign CB Damon Arnette To Practice Squad

According to David Furones, the Dolphins are signing CB Damon Arnette to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Arnette, 25, was a three-year starter at Ohio State and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors before being selected by the Raiders with the No. 19 pick in the draft in 2020.

Arnette signed a four-year, $13,418,540 rookie contract that included a $7,318,938 signing bonus. The contract included a fifth-year for the Raiders to pick up for the 2024 season.

Las Vegas elected to cut him loose last month. It is worth mentioning that Arnette faces multiple lawsuits including from a car accident and a recent video showing him threatening someone with a gun.

For his career, Arnette has appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and recorded 29 total tackles, no interceptions and three pass defenses.