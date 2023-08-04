Dolphins Sign CB Mark Gilbert, Waive/Injured FB John Lovett

The Miami Dolphins have announced that they’ve signed CB Mark Gilbert and waived/injured FB John Lovett in a corresponding move.

Gilbert, 26, signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Duke following the 2021 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

The Lions signed Gilbert off Pittsburgh’s practice squad and he finished out the 2021 season in Detroit. The Lions re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent but waived him coming out of the preseason. He returned to the Steelers practice squad.

From there, Gilbert spent the 2022 season on and off the Steelers’ practice squad.

In 2021, Gilbert played eight games for the Lions and recorded three tackles, one pass deflection, and one forced fumble.