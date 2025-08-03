Dolphins Sign DL Zach Sieler To Three-Year, $67.75M Extension

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Dolphins and DT Zach Sieler reached agreement on a three-year extension worth up to $67.75 million on Sunday.

According to Schefter, Sieler’s deal will include $44 million guaranteed.

Sieler had two years remaining on his current deal and had been seeking an extension this offseason.

Sieler, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.5 million contract and managed to make the 53-man roster as a rookie.

However, the Ravens elected to waive Sieler coming out of the preseason in his second year. He had a brief stint on their practice squad before being claimed off of waivers by the Dolphins.

Miami brought Sieler back on an exclusive rights contract in 2020 and later that year signed him to a three-year, $7.6 million extension. The Dolphins re-signed him to a three-year extension with a maximum value of $38.65 million in 2023.

In 2024, Sieler appeared in 15 games for the Dolphins and recorded 55 tackles, 10 sacks, a forced fumble, a recovery, an interception and two pass defenses.